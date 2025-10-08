/From Virat Kohli to Shubman Gill, 5 active Indians batters with most 50+ ODI scores

LOGIN
Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Oct 08, 2025, 20:11 IST | Updated: Oct 08, 2025, 20:11 IST

From Virat Kohli to Shubman Gill, here is a look at five active Indians batters with most 50+ scores. The honourable list also features the likes of Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul as India get ready for white-ball series against Australia. 

1. Virat Kohli – 125 times
(Photograph: AFP)

1. Virat Kohli – 125 times

Virat Kohli stands as the active Indian batter with the most 50-plus scores in One Day Internationals, achieving this remarkable feat 125 times. Renowned for his consistency and hunger for runs, Kohli has turned the art of building innings into a science.

2. Rohit Sharma – 90 times
(Photograph: AFP)

2. Rohit Sharma – 90 times

Rohit Sharma ranks among the elite active Indian batters with 90 fifty-plus scores in One Day Internationals, a testament to his remarkable consistency and match-winning ability. Known for his elegant stroke play and effortless timing, Rohit has built a reputation for converting good starts into big scores.

3. Shreyas Iyer – 27 times
(Photograph: AFP)

3. Shreyas Iyer – 27 times

Shreyas Iyer has emerged as one of India’s most consistent middle-order performers in One Day Internationals, recording 27 fifty-plus scores among active Indian batters. Known for his elegant stroke play and ability to rotate the strike, Iyer has often steadied India’s innings in challenging situations.

4. KL Rahul – 25 times
(Photograph: AFP)

4. KL Rahul – 25 times

KL Rahul has established himself as one of India’s most dependable and versatile batters in One Day Internationals, having recorded 25 fifty-plus scores among active Indian players. Renowned for his elegant stroke play and calm temperament, Rahul has adapted seamlessly to various batting positions, from opening the innings to anchoring the middle order.

5. Shubman Gill – 23 times
(Photograph: AFP)

5. Shubman Gill – 23 times

Shubman Gill has quickly risen to prominence as one of India’s most consistent and prolific young batters in One Day Internationals, registering 23 fifty-plus scores among active Indian players. Known for his fluent stroke play and impeccable timing, Gill has showcased remarkable maturity and composure at the crease despite his age.

