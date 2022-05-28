'See you next season': Virat Kohli posts emotional message after RCB's loss against RR

It has not been a season to remember for Virat Kohli as the former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper was unable to score big in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 and their campaign came to an end on Friday as they were beaten by Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2. Kohli was once again not able to play a big knock as he was dismissed in the second over of the encounter. After the game, the star batsman took to social media to post an emotional message for his franchise. Kohli thanked the “12th Man Army” and also the team management for their continued support this season.

"Sometimes you win, and sometimes you don't, but the 12th Man Army, you have been fantastic, always backing us throughout our campaign. You make cricket special. The learning never stops. A big thanks to the management, support staff and all the people who are part of this amazing franchise. See you next season," Kohli wrote in the caption along a picture collage.

It was the first time that Kohli scored three golden ducks in the same IPL season and with just two half centuries, he could manage to score just 341 runs in 16 encounters. Although his side were quite close to reaching the final, a lot of questions were raised on his form and impact on the side.

Kohli will be back in action for India in the one-off Test against England in Birmingham as he has been rested for the upcoming T20I home series against South Africa.