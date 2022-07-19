Sebastien Haller issues emotional statement after being diagnosed with testicular tumour

The football world was left shocked after the news of Borrusia Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller getting diagnosed with a testicular tumour emerged on Tuesday (July 19). The Ivory Coast international was on a pre-season tour with the German club when it was found out that he has developed a testicular tumour. He had to leave the camp and head back to Germany for further treatment.

Haller had initially complained of illness when he was tested by Borussia Dortmund's medical team. During the medical examination, his diagnosis was confirmed following which he left the camp. Haller had joined Dortmund earlier this month from Dutch club Ajax to replace Erling Haaland, who secured a move to Manchester City.

Haller received messages of support and well wishes from all corners once Dortmund confirmed the news. His former club West Ham and former teammate Declan Rice also sent their best wishes to Haller praying for his fast recovery. The Dortmund striker has himself spoken about the diagnosis and released an emotional statement thanking everyone for their wishes.

"Thank you all for your many messages of support and affection since yesterday's announcement. My family and I thank you. I will now focus on my recovery to come back stronger," Haller said in a statement on social media.

"I want to thank you again from the bottom of my heart for all these many warm messages received. I was very moved to see these beautiful reactions and I even feel like I don't deserve so much," he added.

Haller had a brilliant season in the Eredivisie for his former team Ajax last season before securing his move to Dortmund this summer. He was prolific in front of the goal for the Dutch side and found the back of the net 21 times in 31 appearances to help them win the Dutch league.

He was signed by Dortmund for a fee of around 31 million euros and is expected to continue his fine form for the Bundesliga giants. The 28-year-old will be hopeful of recovering soon and joining the rest of his teammates for the next season.