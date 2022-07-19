Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastian Haller diagnosed with testicular tumour, leaves club's pre-season camp

Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastian Haller has been diagnosed with a testicular tumour. Haller had complained of feeling unwell during Dortmund's ongoing pre-season training camp in Switzerland. He underwent a medical examination on Monday when it was revealed that he has a testicular tumour. Haller had recently joined Dortmund from Dutch club Ajax.

The 28-year-old was one of the best players for Ajax in the Eredivisie - the Dutch top flight last season and scored 21 goals in 31 matches for Ajax before securing a switch to Dortmund this summer. He is yet to make his first start for the Bundesliga outfit, who are on their pre-season tour in Switzerland.

Dortmund said it was shocking news for everyone at the club and that they will do everything in their power to help Haller make a full recovery. “This news today came as a shock to Sebastien Haller and everyone else,” said Sebastian Kehl, Dortmund's sporting director.

“The entire BVB family hopes that Sébastien makes a full recovery as soon as possible and that we can give him a hug again soon. We’ll do everything in our power to ensure that he receives the best possible treatment," he added.

Also Read: WATCH - AC Milan footballer Tiemoue Bakayoko held at gunpoint by Italian police, video goes viral

Haller has left Dortmund's pre-season camp and will be returning to Germany to undergo further tests. While testicular tumours can be benign, they can also be cancerous in nature. Many on social media sent their best wishes to Haller hoping the Ivory Coast international will recover soon.

We’re with you, @HallerSeb. Wishing you the best with your recovery — West Ham United (@WestHam) July 18, 2022 ×

Also Read: 'I am well informed': Ten Hag claims Ronaldo will extend stay at Man Utd despite exit rumours

Dortmund paid Ajax a fee of 31 million euros to sign the 28-year-old striker earlier this month. Haller has been roped in by the Bundesliga giants as a replacement for Erling Haaland, who joined Premier League champions Manchester City this summer.

Haller has so far played for the likes of Eintracht Frankfurt, West Ham United, Ajax and Dortmund in his career. He has also made 15 appearances for the Ivory Coast team in international football.