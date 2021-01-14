'Scurrying away': Conor McGregor slams Khabib Nurmagomedov for retiring

UFC star Conor McGregor slammed Khabib Nurmagomedov for choosing to retire from the sport following his victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

ALSO READ: 'King, Alvaro born?': Neymar and Gonzalez renew their rivalry after French Super Cup clash

McGregor said that Khabib was "scurrying away" from a potential rematch by announcing his retirement.

Khabib and McGregor clashed in 2019 at UFC 229, where the Russian star defeated the Irish fighter in the fourth round by submission.

"He's looking like an elephant, he's looking like a little fat elephant," McGregor told The MacLife Youtube channel.

ALSO READ: British ace Andy Murray tests positive for COVID-19

"How he can walk away at this stage is baffling to me but each to their own, there are so many amazing fights out there."

"Even the Tony [Ferguson] fight... I don't care about nothing, you're scheduled to fight a man and no matter what the fight must take place."

"You don't scurry away from fights but it's been a hallmark of his career; I was not surprised to see him scurry away," he added.