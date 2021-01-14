'King, Alvaro born?': Neymar and Gonzalez renew their rivalry after French Super Cup clash

Neymar and Alvaro Gonzalez renewed their bitter rivalry after a fiery fixture between PSG and Marseille on Wednesday. However, this time both players exchanged words on social media and not on the pitch.

The feud between Neymar and Alvaro started in September after the Brazilian forward was sent off for slapping Gonzalez from behind. Neymar went on to accuse Gonzalez of making racist remarks. However, the French Federation investigation later cleared Gonzalez.

Paris Saint Germain's 2-1 win over Marseille in the French Super Cup ensured first silverware for the new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The Twitter war was started by Neymar, who took to Twitter to mock the OM player. He captioned his post: "King, Alvaro born?"

To which Alvaro responded: "My parents always taught me to take out the trash. Go OM (Olympique Marseille) always."

The Brazilian superstar was quick to respond and said: "And he forgot to win TITLES."

Gonzalez went on to tweet Brazilian legend Pele's photo and captioned it: "Eternal shadow of the King."

Neymar replied: "And you mine, I made you famous. You're welcome."

Despite Payet's late goal, Mauro Icardi and Neymar's goals ensured Paris' victory over their bitter rivals.