British ace Andy Murray tests positive for COVID-19

British ace Andy Murray has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently placed under home isolation. However, he is still hopeful to feature at the Australian Open which is scheduled to be played next month.

The Briton was due to travel to Australia on one of the 18 charter flights laid on by tournament organisers, however, he is now isolating.

As per reports, Murray has displayed mild symptoms for the virus and is currently in good health. Former world number one, who is also a wildcard for the Australian Grand Slam, is hoping to be able to arrive in the country and take part in the competition which will kick off on February 8.

Murray has been a five-time finalist at the Australian Open.