Saw Tendulkar receive this kind of love: Raina's take on CSK captain Dhoni's massive fandom before IPL 2024

Suresh Raina has made a big statement on MS Dhoni's fan following. Raina, who has played under Dhoni's leadership in Team India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), believes Dhoni's fan-following is on another level and can only be likened to that of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, who holds a special place in everyone's hearts. Dhoni is gearing up for the upcoming IPL 2024 edition, which kicks off on March 22 with defending champions Chennai taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Chennai.

Dhoni has been leading the CSK camp since the inception of the IPL, in 2008. Under him, Chennai have won as many as five titles, the latest coming in 2023 edition, and have entered the playoffs on every season barring 2020 and 2022. While he has a massive following worldwide, his fandom is on another level for his IPL heroics in India, especially in Chennai. Thus, Raina -- who also played a pivotol role in CSK's title wins till 2021 season -- stated that only Tendulkar receives this kind of love from people which is now being witnessed for Dhoni.

"Absolutely, I saw Sachin Tendulkar receive this kind of love when we first came into the Indian team. That love was showered on Mahi bhai by Indian fans thereafter. ‘MSD, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’ the name alone is embedded in people's hearts," Raina, JioCinema IPL expert, said.

Dhoni became a household name soon after his India debut. While he signed off from international cricket with over 17,000 runs, 16 tons, 829 dismissals, the keeper-batter attained cult status by leading India to all ICC titles. Post his retirement, he remains a big face in Indian cricket for his magnanimous success as CSK captain in the IPL. In IPL 2024, he is eyeing a mighty sixth trophy with the Chennai camp, which will make them the most-successful team in the tournament history.