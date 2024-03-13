'It is incomparable': RCB's Ellyse Perry makes bold claim about WPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Women's all-rounder Ellyse Perry is of the view that Women's Premier League (WPL) is 'incomparable' to other T20 franchise tournaments across the globe.

Speaking after the match against Mumbai Indians where her heroics propelled RCB into the playoffs, Perry made the claim.

"I think it's a brand new experience for all of us. This tournament is only in its second year and it's really unique if you look at the crowd participation and the way that the tournament's gone, it's really incomparable to any other tournament I have played in," Perry told Sportskeeda.

"So I think looking at our team, we have got lots of great experience across the board from international and also local players."

Perry's praise for WPL should be a great recognition for the brand, especially considering when she has played her trade in WBBL, The Hundred and other franchise tournaments. WPL is in its second year only and has made significant strides in developing the women's game.

Perry's powerful performance

The Australia, regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders to ever play the sport on Tuesday (Mar 12) brought her top game for RCB when it mattered the most.

Perry bowled the best spell in WPL, finishing with figures of 6/15 that stopped Mumbai from scoring big.

However, chasing the lowly target of 114, RCB made the task tricky for themselves as openers Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Molineux could not get going and departed with the scoreboard reading 25/2 at the end of the fifth over.

With the chase in jeopardy, Perry (40*) once again took responsibility and forged a crucial 76-run partnership alongside Ghosh, with the latter taking the aggressive route.

Quizzed after the match about her scintillating performance, Perry said it was one of those days when everything came together.

"Sometimes it just goes your way, doesn't it? It was just nice to come out and play a great match with the girls. Nice to get a win against a side like Mumbai Indians - it was our first since the competition started. I really enjoy bowling. Our coaches backed me. Just felt that conditions were good. I just managed to find the right spot," said Perry.

Perry will take the field against MI once again in the eliminator, scheduled on Friday (Mar 15) with the winner set to lock horns with Delhi Capitals in the big finale.