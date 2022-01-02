SAvsIND: When and where to watch South Africa vs India 2nd Test match - IST time and streaming details

After registering a 113-run victory in the first Test in Centurion against South Africa, Virat Kohli-led Team India now look forward to winning the second Test of the three-match series that is scheduled to start from January 3 at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.

During the pre-match presser, India's head coach Rahul Dravid has said that there was no room for complacency. He also praised the Indian bowlers for twice bowling out South Africa for under 200. He also credited the top-order batsmen.

"It's not very often you come to overseas conditions and get to 272 for three on the first day. We know we could probably have got more (runs). To get bowled out for 327, that's something we'd like to improve," Dravid said.

Here is everything you need to know about the match - date, IST, streaming details, etc.

When is South Africa vs India 2nd Test match taking place?

South Africa vs India 2nd Test match is scheduled to take place on January 3, 2022.

Where is South Africa vs India 2nd Test match taking place?

South Africa vs India 2nd Test match will take place at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg in South Africa.

At what time South Africa vs India 2nd Test match taking place?

South Africa vs India 2nd Test match will kick off at 8:00am GMT (10:00am local time). The IST time is 1:30pm.

How to watch South Africa vs India 2nd Test match live on TV?

South Africa vs India 2nd Test match will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

How to watch South Africa vs India 2nd Test match live streaming?

South Africa vs India 2nd Test match will be available to watch online/streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar App and the website.