Rahul Dravid's special praise for 'phenomenal' Virat Kohli ahead of 2nd Test between South Africa and India

Virat Kohli is going through a lean patch in his career as he ended the year 2021 without scoring a century in international cricket, similar to 2020. Kohli scored his last century in the day-night Test against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in 2019.

In the last few days of 2021, there's controversy and hullabaloo over Kohli regarding the captaincy when the Indian cricket board appointed Rohit Sharma as ODI skipper after Kohli had earlier relinquished his T20I captaincy citing workload management.

The row erupted when Kohli stated that he was never asked to reconsider leaving the T20 captaincy as asserted by BCCI President Sourav Ganguly. Although, Kohli was retained as the Test captain.

Amid all the talks, India's head coach Rahul Dravid praised Kohli as he said that the Test skipper has been phenomenal despite "all the noise around him".

On the eve of the second Test against South Africa, Dravid said, "Virat has been phenomenal over the last 20 days. The way he has trained and prepared, the way he has connected with the group has been fantastic inspite of all the noise around him."

On being asked why Kohli has not addressed the media so far in the tour, Dravid said, "There is no specific reason for that. I don't decide this but I am told he will be speaking on eve of his 100th Test. Then you can ask all the questions on his 100th Test."

Kohli's 100th Test would be the third match against South Africa in Cape Town from January 11.