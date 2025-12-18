/Satwik and Chirag move closer to semifinals at BWF World Tour Finals 2025

India’s top men’s doubles pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, moved a step closer to the semifinals of the BWF World Tour Finals 2025 after registering their second straight win in Hangzhou on Thursday, (Dec 18). Playing at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium, the World No. 3 Indian duo defeated Indonesia’s Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri in a high-quality three-game match. Satwik and Chirag came out on top with a 21-11, 16-21, 21-11 scoreline, showing calm nerves and strong control in the deciding game.

With this win, the Indian pair remain unbeaten in Group B and now sit at the top of the standings. Two wins from two matches have also given them a healthy points advantage, putting them in a strong position to book a semifinal spot.

Satwik and Chirag started the match on a strong note, dominating the opening game from the very beginning. They controlled the rallies well and never allowed the Indonesians to settle, closing the first game comfortably at 21-11.

The second game saw a turnaround as Alfian and Fikri raised their level. Although the Indians fought back from an early 8-3 deficit and managed to draw level at 12-12, the Indonesians held their nerve to take the game 21-16. The decider, however, belonged to Satwik and Chirag. After a brief period of close exchanges, the Indian pair pulled away with a series of quick points. Their aggressive play and sharp net work helped them open a big lead, which they maintained to seal the match 21-11.

This win came a day after another hard-fought outing, where Satwik and Chirag defeated China’s Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang in three games to begin their campaign.

The Indian duo will next face Malaysia’s second seeds Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in their final group match on Friday. While the Malaysians have had the upper hand in past meetings, Satwik and Chirag have beaten them in their last two encounters, including at the World Championships earlier this year.