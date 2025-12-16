/IPL 2026 auctions: These five oversease went unsold. No.3 is an IPL champion with MI

Explosive overseas stars who made a big impact in the IPL, from Jamie Smith’s fearless batting to Alzarri Joseph’s record-breaking debut, plus proven match-winners like Conway, Theekshana and Gurbaz who delivered consistently for their teams.
Jamie Smith is known for his explosive batting style and fearless approach in T20 cricket. The England wicketkeeper-batter attacks from ball one, clears the ropes with ease, and brings serious momentum to the middle order.
Maheesh Theekshana enjoyed a successful run with Chennai Super Kings, picking up 25 wickets across the 2022, 2023 and 2024 IPL seasons. His variations in the power play made him a reliable option in CSK’s bowling attack.
Alzarri Joseph announced himself in the IPL with a dream debut for the Mumbai Indians in 2019. He produced a record-breaking 6/12 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, helping MI defend 137 and win by 40 runs.
Devon Conway was a key pillar of CSK’s batting lineup, scoring 1,080 runs for the franchise with 11 half-centuries. His consistency at the top and calm presence played a major role in Chennai’s success across seasons.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz impressed for the Kolkata Knight Riders with his aggressive starts at the top. In 19 matches, he scored 363 runs, including two fifties, providing KKR with quick momentum and fearless intent in the powerplay.