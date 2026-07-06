/Sandro Tonali becomes most expensive Italian player with £100m Spurs move

Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali completed his move from Newcastle United to Tottenham Hotspur for a club-record fee of £100 million ($133.4 million), making him the most expensive player from Italy ever. The 26-year-old joined the North London club on a three-year contract, per the latest reports, which also state that the initial fee was £92.5 million with an additional £7.5 million in add-ons. His inclusion marks a superb transfer window for Spurs, who also acquired Premier League and Champions League-winning left-back Andy Robertson from Liverpool.

"I'm very happy to be here," Tonali said in a statement on Tottenham's website. "I spoke to the head coach (Roberto De Zerbi) for close to two hours about the club, the fans, the stadium and our football. It was like magic because I knew immediately that I had to sign for Tottenham."

Spurs' new boss De Zerbi called Tonali a "special player and a great signing for our club".

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, Tonali arrives at Spurs after three seasons at Newcastle, whom he joined for £55 million from AC Milan in July 2023. He made 110 appearances for Newcastle and was part of the team that won the club’s first major trophy in 70 years when the team lifted the League Cup two seasons ago.



However, his time at St. James's Park was also marred by a 10-month worldwide ban for gambling on football. The Italian Football Federation punished Tonali in October 2023 for breaching rules, which prohibit players from betting on events organised by itself, UEFA, and FIFA during his time in Italy.



In May 2024, Tonali was given a suspended two-month ban after admitting to breaches of the English Football Association's betting rules.

More signings for Spurs

After narrowly escaping league relegation the past season, Spurs splurged on top stars worldwide, strengthening their squad for the upcoming season. While Tonali and Robertson remain their marquee signings, Tottenham also signed Mateus Fernandes from the relegated West Ham for a reported £85 million, a club record at the time and Netherlands centre-half Jan Paul van Hecke for a reported £52 million.

