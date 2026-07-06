/World Cup Blow: Jordan Henderson hospitalised after injuring wrist in England celebrations

In an untimely blow to England, their veteran midfielder Jordan Henderson has suffered a freak wrist injury during his team’s celebrations following a win over favourites Mexico on Sunday at the FIFA World Cup 2026. Henderson awkwardly fell on his hand while jumping over the advertisement boards shortly after England stunned the tournament’s co-hosts to enter the quarterfinals. England head coach Thomas Tuchel said Henderson’s injury looks ‘very bad’ and that he has been hospitalised, becoming the second marquee player after Reece James to be sidelined with an injury.

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England secured a famous 3-2 win over Mexico at their fortress at the Azteca Stadium, with goals from Jude Bellingham, who hit a brace, and Harry Kane, who has increased his tally to six goals in this edition alone. Although they won the match despite playing most of the second half with just 10 players following Jarell Quansah’s red card, their celebrations turned into worries after Henderson found himself in dire pain after falling on his left wrist.

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After celebrating this famous win with a section of fans behind a goal post, Henderson injured himself, with Tuchel fearing the worst for the midfielder and his team, who will now be three players short for their quarterfinal match against Norway.

USA vs Belgium at World Cup Photograph: (WION)

"It is quite a serious injury,” Tuchel said of Henderson. "It just doesn't fit to the evening that Jordan is now not with us. I don't know the procedure which is going on. I just did the [media duties], and the doc told me he's in the hospital."



Henderson will stay in Mexico for a night with an England staff member while the rest of the squad will fly to the team’s training base in Kansas City, Missouri.



Meanwhile, Henderson became the first-ever English player to feature at four World Cups after coming off the bench against Panama in his team’s last group-stage game. Even though he did not play a part in England’s clinical win in Mexico City, Henderson received a yellow card in the dying minutes of the game.

