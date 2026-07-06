/Jurgen Klopp blasts 'clueless' Trump and Infantino for lifting Balogun World Cup ban

Jürgen Klopp didn’t mince his words in calling out ‘clueless’ Donald Trump and Gianni Infantino over FIFA’s abrupt decision to overturn Folarin Balogun's one-match ban. All of this happened after the US president called the FIFA chief to review the US striker's red card foul. Upon receiving a direct red for stepping on the Bosnian defender’s foot during the US’s 2-0 win in the Round of 32 fixture, Balogun was set to miss the crucial World Cup pre-quarterfinal against Belgium in Seattle on Monday (Jul 6). However, Trump’s intervention forced FIFA to lift his suspension, allowing him to feature for the US in the Last 16.

The latest reports suggest that Trump personally called up the FIFA president, Infantino, asking him to review Balogun's punishment. Klopp, who is set to take over as Germany’s new head coach following Julian Nagelsmann’s recent resignation, hit out at the decision, saying, ‘This is our game, not theirs…’



"It's a red card, even if it's a shame because Balogun can't play, but it's there in the rules," Klopp said. "This is our game, not theirs... If Trump and Infantino really worked this all out between themselves, that's crazy. It calls everything into question...



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"These two individuals, neither of whom has a clue about football, shouldn't have anything to do with it,” he added.

USA vs Belgium at World Cup Photograph: (WION)

Although per FIFA's regulations, a direct red card automatically triggers a one-match ban, which cannot be appealed, a rule in the FIFA statutes also allows the governing body to "fully or partially suspend the implementation of a disciplinary measure", essentially amounting to a veto over refereeing decisions.



Meanwhile, US President Trump, who was the first recipient of the newly created FIFA Peace Prize in the lead-up to this 48-team tournament, praised FIFA's decision on social media.

