Sachin Tendulkar was definitely the idol, says Rachin Ravindra after NZ thrash England in CWC '23 opener

New Zealand rode on Rachin Ravindra's all-round show (123 not out and 1 for 76) and opener Devon Conway's 152* to thrash defending champions England by nine wickets in pursuit of 283 in the CWC 2023 opener on Thursday (October 5) in Ahmedabad. After the match, Rachin opened up on the influence of Indian stalwarts Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid on his name. The New Zealand all-rounder was named after Dravid and Tendulkar, with the two first names coming together to form ‘Rachin’. Further, the Player-of-the-Match revealed that Master Blaster Sachin was his idol while growing up.

At a press conference after the match, the 23-year-old Rachin stated, "I think those two are pretty special cricketers. Obviously, I've heard a lot of stories and watched a lot of footage and the influence from my parents and the old-school Indian cricketers was pretty cool Obviously, I idolised Sachin Tendulkar. I think a lot of people did. I think the way he batted and his technique was beautiful to watch."

Rachin further added, "I guess being lefty, there are guys you look at, I love Lara, I love Sangakkara, just the usual gun left-handers, but Tendulkar was definitely the idol. I think a hundred is always special, but I guess in terms of being able to perform in India is pretty cool. So, it’s cool to have that moment and obviously, it's always nice coming to India I have a sense of family connection whenever I'm in Bangalore and being able to see my grandparents and stuff so yeah, it's pretty cool."

Without the likes of regular captain Kane Williamson, Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson, NZ defeated England by nine wickets in the 2023 World Cup opener. Being asked to bat first, Jos Buttler-led England managed only 282 for 9 riding on Matt Henry's 3 for 48 and two wickets each from Glenn Phillips and Mitchell Santner. In reply, the Kiwis lost Will Young for a golden duck but a mammoth unbeaten 273-run second-wicket stand between centurions Conway and Rachin led the Black Caps to a massive win.

