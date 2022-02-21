Sachin Tendulkar congratulates 16-year-old Indian Grand Master R Praggnanandhaa on defeating Magnus Carlsen

Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar on Monday congratulated 16-year-old Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa for defeating world champion, Magnus Carlsen in the eighth round of the Airthings Masters - an online rapid chess competition.

Tendulkar said Praggnanandhaa has made India proud and wished him a "successful" chess career ahead."What a wonderful feeling it must be for Pragg. All of 16, and to have beaten the experienced & decorated Magnus Carlsen, and that too while playing black, is magical! Best wishes on a long & successful chess career ahead. You've made India proud," Tendulkar tweeted.

Praggnanandhaa has now become the third Indian to beat Carlsen.

Carlsen had racked up three wins in a row as he ominously cranked up the gears. But against 16-year-old Praggnanandhaa, he blundered badly, and the Indian star held firm for the win.

It was Praggnanandhaa's first win in any form of chess against the Norwegian and came on the back of having lost three games in a row. Carlsen finished down in fifth - up from 11th on the leaderboard on Sunday.