SA vs WI: Keshav Maharaj suffers freak injury during 2nd Test against Windies, out for nearly six months

Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj ruptured his left Achilles tendon while celebrating Kyle Mayers’ wicket on day four of the second Test against the West Indies in Johannesburg. After picking his second wicket just inside his third over, Maharaj was on the cusp of a celebratory run before he slumped to the ground and clutched his left leg in utter pain and had to be stretchered off the ground to the nearest hospital.

The scans at the hospital revealed that Maharaj has suffered significant damage and is now on crutches with a moon boot on his left leg, meaning South Africa’s leading spinner will be out for nearly six months and that his participation in the 2023 World Cup in India in October, November is in danger.

Cricket South Africa posted for Maharaj on their social media handles wishing him good luck with his recovery.

Wishing you everything of the best in your recovery Kesh 🙏



We know you'll be back stronger than ever 💪

Having made his ODI debut in 2017, Keshav played only 27 One-Dayers while he is well-known for his exploits in the whites for South Africa. His best figures of nine for 129 against Sri Lanka in a Test in 2018 is still talked about. Now with form and experience on his side, Maharaj was keen on making it big during the mega tournament later this year, but as destiny had its way, he could have to wait for another time.

As things stand, Keshav will not only miss all the action for his country in the upcoming months, but will also not be able to play for Middlesex in the English County Championship and T20 Blast.