IPL 2023: Punjab Kings await medical clearance from ECB on injured Jonny Bairstow

Punjab Kings are eagerly waiting for medical clearance from the ECB on Jonny Bairstow as the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is about to begin in almost three-week time. Bairstow is now recovering from the freak injury he suffered last year while playing golf with his friends in Yorkshire.

The English batter broke his left leg and dislocated his ankle on September 2nd, days before the start of the final Test between England and South Africa. Jonny was believed to have slipped while playing golf and had multiple fractures in his fibula in addition to suffering ligament damage.

It came as a huge blow not only for England, but also for several franchises across different leagues where he was supposed to represent them including the Punjab Kings in the IPL. Earlier, going by the timeline set by the ECB for Bairstow, he was to get fit by this time but looking at the pace at which he is progressing it doesn’t look any clear if he would be available for the whole season or not.

As per a report in the ESPNcricinfo, Punjab Kings are in constant touch with Bairstow and the ECB, keeping a regular tab on his recovery rate. As they await the final medical clearance from the England’s Cricket Board, Kings have started listing out Jonny’s possible replacements if the worst happens. Though they are yet to pen down a final name.

Meanwhile, since September last year, the right-handed batter missed England’s tours of Pakistan, New Zealand and even Bangladesh and also didn’t play the T20 World Cup that England won for the second time, equaling Windies’ record in this format. He, however, is expected to get fit in time for the extended summer including for the Ashes, which begins on June 16th in Edgbaston.

While for the Punjab Kings in the IPL last year, he didn’t fare that well with the bat scoring just 253 runs in 11 innings, averaging a mere 23, Bairstow had completely different results to his name in ten Tests played in 2022. With most centuries (six) until September before he got injured, Bairstow had 1061 runs to his name.