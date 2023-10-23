SA vs BAN Head-to-head: World Cup 2023-South Africa vs Bangladesh pitch report, weather update, live streaming

SA vs BAN head-to-head: South Africa and Bangladesh will meet in match no. 23 of the ongoing 2023 ICC Men’s World Cup. The clash will take place on Tuesday (Oct 24) at 2:00 pm IST. The game is slated to take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

South Africa has been decent in their run so far, with three wins from four matches, while Bangladesh has won just one game. They are placed in third and fifth places in the rankings, respectively.

Ahead of Tuesday’s match, let’s take a look at the head-to-head record of the two teams in ODI matches:

SA vs BAN World Cup 2023: South Africa vs Bangladesh head-to-head stats

A total of 24 matches have taken place between South Africa and Bangladesh in the ODI format. South Africa has won 18 matches while Bangladesh has won 6 matches.

Total matches played: 24

Won by South Africa: 18

Won by Bangladesh: 6

SA vs BAN World Cup 2023: Pitch report

The Wankhede Stadium offers a pitch that can be regarded as a batter’s paradise. Pacers may enjoy some seam and swing at the start but would need to bowl tight lines and length to contain the batters as they might look to exploit short boundaries and the batting nature of the track.

SA vs BAN World Cup 2023: Weather update

The temperature is expected to touch 37° C in the noon and reduce to 30° C at the closing stages, according to AccuWeather. It is expected to be a very humid day that could take a toll on players, who do a lot of running or spend most of the time in the middle during the first half.

SA vs BAN World Cup 2023: South Africa vs Bangladesh probable playing XI

South Africa (SA): HE van der Dussen, RR Hendricks, DA Miller, AK Markram (C), M Jansen, Q de Kock (wk), H Klaasen, L Ngidi, G Coetzee, K Rabada, KA Maharaj

Bangladesh (BAN): Towhid Hridoy, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mahedi Hasan, Mahmudullah, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed

SA vs BAN World Cup 2023: South Africa vs Bangladesh match details

Match: South Africa vs Bangladesh, Match 23, World Cup 2023

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, Maharashtra

Date & Time: Tuesday, October 24, 2:00 pm IST

