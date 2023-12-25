SA v IND: Virat Kohli on cusp of surpassing Dravid, Sehwag on THIS list during South Africa Tests

India batting great Virat Kohli is fresh from the break following the home World Cup and will feature in the two-match Test series against South Africa, starting with the Boxing Day Test in Centurion. Having starred for the team in the previous two WTC cycles, Kohli will aim to pull up his socks in this new tenure with an eye on the maiden title.

Although Kohli landed in the Rainbow Nation with the last batch (Test-bound squad), he had to rush home for a family emergency soon after, missing India’s intra-squad practice game in Pretoria. Kohli returned in time for the first match in Centurion and will feature in the XI for the Boxing Day Test.

However, featuring on his fourth Proteas tour, Kohli has amassed 1236 runs in 14 Tests, averaging 56.18. He is also the fourth-highest Test run-getter for India in South Africa. Virat is just 16 runs behind Rahul Dravid (1252 runs) – the third-highest run-getter in the African country.

When Kohli surpasses Dravid, he would be required to score 70 more runs to top legendary opener Virender Sehwag (1306 runs in 15 Tests) to become the second-highest run-scorer from India in South Africa in Tests.

Moreover, the India veteran must play out of his skin and register 505 runs across four innings to become India’s highest run-scorer in Tests in South Africa, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar, who scored 1741 runs from 25 Tests, averaging 42.46.

List of Indian batters with most runs in Tests in South Africa -

Sachin Tendulkar – 1741 Runs in 25 Tests

Virender Sehwag – 1306 Runs in 15 Tests

Rahul Dravid – 1252 Runs in 21 Tests

Virat Kohli – 1236 Runs in 14 Tests*

VVS Laxman – 976 Runs in 19 Tests

India ready for Proteas challenge

Although India beat Australia twice in away Tests in the past decade, they are yet to win a red-ball series in South Africa.

With a new-looking squad at the helm this time in the presence of younger faces and several absentees, Rohit Sharma-led India Team will aim to break the deadlock in the two-match series.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul will keep wickets in the series, while Shubman Gill will bat at number three.