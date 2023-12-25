Rain threat looms over Boxing Day Test in Centurion as India eye historic win in South Africa

Team India’s practice session was halted at the SuperSport Park in Centurion with persistent rains on Monday, a day before the Boxing Day Test start. Per the pitch curator, Brain Bloy, the rain was forecasted for consecutive days in the lead-up to the match, with chances of the first two days getting washed out.

“I don’t know what conditions will be like, whether we will get play on Day 1,” Brian said while predicting the cold weather for the first Test.

“You are seeing a forecast on Day 1 and Day 2. It doesn’t look very good. The sun is out for four days and, so there will be some purchases for spinners, offer turn and bounce; with the weather forecast, I don’t know how accurate it will be as there will be a lot of rain,” Bloy had told PTI on Saturday.

Meanwhile, in the absence of a few players - Ishan Kishan (Mental fatigue) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (finger injury) – all out for respective reasons, India will field a star-studded XI with several A-Listers returning. Captain Rohit Sharma, batter Virat Kohli and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will return to the playing XI for the first time since the 2023 World Cup final.

India's likely XI for Centurion Test

With Mohammed Shami getting ruled out of the Test series with an ankle injury he sustained during the World Cup, India might play Mukesh Kumar or Prasidh Krishna as the first-change seamer.

While all-rounder Shardul Thakur could play as the second all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja might pip Ravichandran Ashwin for a place in the XI for the Boxing Day Test.

Young Yashasvi Jaiswal will open with Rohit, with Shubman Gill batting at three. Seasoned campaigner Virat Kohli will bat in his favourite position (number four), while Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul (keeper for the Test series) will come down the order.