/Ryder Cup: Team USA hails Bryson DeChambeau as 'gladiator' amid controversy with Team Europe's Rory McIlroy

Two-time US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau was hailed by United States teammates as an explosive X-factor, gladiator and showman on Tuesday as controversy erupted around him at the Ryder Cup. It began when the 32-year-old LIV Golf star, whose interview session at Bethpage Black was postponed to Thursday after the opening ceremony was advanced to Wednesday, fired the latest verbal salvo in a war of words with Europe star Rory McIlroy.

"Just his golfing ability alone is an X-factor for our team, but also, he's a really fiery player," US captain Keegan Bradley said of DeChambeau.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"We have a lot of calm, mellow guys so we need the energy from Bryson and he brings that every day in practice rounds, the team room and hopefully in the tournament."

At the Masters, where McIlroy won his first green jacket to complete a career Grand Slam, DeChambeau promised to "chirp" in McIlroy's ear at the Ryder Cup.

The five-time major winner from Northern Ireland responded to The Guardian last month, saying of DeChambeau: "The only way he gets attention is by mentioning other people."

Asked Monday by Golf Channel about McIlroy's remarks, DeChambeau spoke about his popular YouTube videos, saying, "All I'm trying to do is inspire kids on YouTube. Whatever Rory says and whatnot is great. He didn't mean anything by it. I'm excited.

"I hope we can have some good banter back and forth and if not and he wants to do what he's doing, great, no problem. Crowd's going to be on our side."

Golf Channel commentator Brandel Chamblee then dubbed DeChambeau a "captain's nightmare" interested more in promoting videos than talking about the Ryder Cup.

That set the stage for a Bryson love fest Tuesday by US players -- PGA Tour golfers who only see DeChambeau at majors since he jumped to the Saudi-backed LIV series and was banned from PGA Tour events.

"Bryson could be the difference for us," two-time major winner Xander Schauffele said. "This is his arena. If he views himself as a gladiator golfer, this is as good as it gets.

"I'm excited to see what he can do... because his points might hit harder than maybe my points because of how he might celebrate and get these fans into this tournament quickly."

Added top-ranked Scottie Scheffler: "He brings a lot of energy. The people love him. I'm excited to kind of unleash him this week."

DeChambeau was praised for his work being part of the team, notably flying to a team dinner at a PGA event where he couldn't play.

"He has made every effort possible and been incredible in the team room," Bradley said.

'Explosive' 'showman'

DeChambeau has also been popular with golf fans, high-fiving them and playing with excited flair.

"He's a showman out there," American Patrick Cantlay said. "He's going to get the crowd fired up."

"Explosive is a great word for how he plays," third-ranked Russell Henley said. "It has been really cool getting to pick his brain."

US Open champion J.J. Spaun says DeChambeau could be the US team's secret weapon in trying to capture the trophy from holders Europe.