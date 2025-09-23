WATCH | Dembele feels 'a bit of stress' as he breaks down into tears after winning Ballon d'Or

French footballer Osumane Dembele broke down in tears after winning the sport's most illustrious award - Ballon d'Or for what he achieved last season with Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain. Dembele pipped Spain's teen sensation Lamin Yamal to win the award. The moment was definitely overwhelming for the French forward who was once tagged as someone with unfulfilled potential. He moved to Barcelona in 2017 but the shadows of big players was always over him. It was when he moved to PSG that he realized his full potential and capped it off with one of the biggest individual awards a footballer could win.

Dembele breaks down after winning Ballon d'Or

'What I have just experienced is exceptional, I have no words for it, what happened with PSG,” Dembele said on stage. “I feel a bit of stress, it’s not easy to win this trophy, and to have it presented to me by Ronaldinho, a legend of football, is exceptional. I want to thank PSG who came to get me in 2023. It’s an incredible family. The president Nasser [Al-Khelaifi] is like a father to me. I also want to thank all the staff and the coach, who have been exceptional with me - he too is like a father - and all my teammates." Have a look at the video below:

