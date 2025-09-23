/Who won Monday Night Football, Week 3? Lions hand Ravens a loss on back of excellent fourth quarter

NFL Week 3 is done with the Detroit Lions winning their Monday Night Football game against the Baltimore Ravens 38-30 on the back of an excellent fourth quarter. The two teams went toe-to-toe before the Lions surged ahead in 4Q, leaving too much work for the Ravens to do. The Lions scored 19 points in the last 15 minutes of the game which included two touchdowns as well while the Ravens could manage only nine. The Lions now have two wins in three games while the Ravens have two losses in as many games.

Who won MNF, Lions vs Ravens?

The game started with the Lions scoring a touchdown in the first quarter which was matched by the Ravens five minutes later and the quarter ended at 7-7. The teams followed the same pattern for the next two quarters and entered the last 15 minutes at 21 points apiece.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Detroit drew first blood in the fourth quarter with a touchdown in the first minute and the Ravens replied with a field goal. The Lions added another TD after scoring a field goal which gave them a 14-point lead with under two minutes left. Baltimore charged and hustled but managed to score only one TD as the Lions took the game by eight points.

Lions vs Ravens players' stats

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff was 18 of 26 for 179 yards and a touchdown. Lions RB David Montgomery had a busy night with 117 yards in 10 carries and one TD. His teammate Jahmyr Gibbs also carried the ball 19 times for 54 yards with two TDs.