/SNF, Week 3: Chiefs coach Andy Reid bumps shoulder into Travis Kelce during heated argument | WATCH

Travis Kelce may have been good enough for pop icon Taylor Swift but the Kansas City tight end isn't above getting a shoulder from Chiefs coach Andy Reid. And, we do mean the shoulder literally. Reid and Kelce were seen having a heated and animated argument on the sideline during the Chiefs' Week 3 Sunday Night Football game against the New York Giants and Reid bumped his shoulder into the huge TE. The coach, at the post-game press conference, played down the scuffle and praised Kelce for his passion. The Chiefs also registered their first win of the season to snap the two-game losing streak.

Why Reid bumped his shoulder into Kelce

Kelce and Reid have a history of going at each other during the games. It happened again during the second quarter, with nearly five minutes to go for the halftime against the Giants. Kelce was coming to the sidelines with the Chiefs leading 6-0 but giving the ball away on a drive. Reid was seen charging at the TE before bumping his shoulder into the player. Have a look at the video below:

The Chiefs head coach spoke about it after the game and said: "I love Travis' passion, man. We didn't have enough of it in the second quarter. It wasn't where we needed it to be, so, within reason, he knows when to back off the pedal and knows when to push it too. Sometimes, I have to be the policeman. He's an emotional guy."

Chiefs get first win of season