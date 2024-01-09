Rugby: Wales and British Lions legend JPR Williams dies aged 74

Rugby paid tribute to one of the sport's greatest ever players after former Wales and British and Irish Lions full-back JPR Williams died at the age of 74 on Monday.

A three-time Five Nations Grand Slam winner with his country, he also boasted an unbeaten record in eight Tests as a Lion in historic triumphant tours to New Zealand in 1971 and 1974 in South Africa.

He later went on to become a surgeon and served as Bridgend's club president until his passing.

"Bridgend Ravens are devastated to announce the passing of JPR Williams," his former club said in a statement.

"One of Bridgend's most-decorated players and an icon of world rugby, JPR served the club most recently as club president. Our thoughts are with JPR's family and friends at this sad time."

Williams made his Wales debut against Scotland in 1969, with his last of his 55 international caps coming against the same opponents at Murrayfield 12 years later.

A star performer during Welsh rugby's 1970s golden era, he was a fearless defender in addition to his attacking panache.

He scored the decisive drop goal that secured the Lions only ever series triumph over the All Blacks in 1971.

Williams was equally as prominent on the unbeaten 1974 South Africa tour, which the Lions took with three wins and a draw.

"One of the greatest ever Lions," the Lions posted on X. "A man who inspired so many.

ALSO READ | Rugby: Ireland wing Mark Hansen ruled out of Six Nations with dislocated shoulder

"It is with huge sadness to learn that JPR Williams has passed away at the age of 74. All our thoughts are with his family and friends."

He also starred for the Barbarians in their unforgettable 23-11 victory over New Zealand in 1973, touching down in a game chiefly remembered for Gareth Edwards' spectacular touchdown that completed a breathtaking length-of-the-field move.

At club level, his career included an eight-year stint at London Welsh, when the Exiles were a major force in British rugby.

"All at London Welsh RFC are deeply saddened by the news this evening that rugby legend JPR Williams has passed away," the club said.

"Our thoughts and condolences go out to his friends, colleagues and family. A huge loss to all who knew and loved him."

Also a talented cricketer and tennis player, Williams was made an MBE for his contribution to rugby.

And he continued playing into his early 50s, lining up for village club Tondu before finally calling it a day in 2003.