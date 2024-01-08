LIVE TV
Rugby: Ireland wing Mark Hansen ruled out of Six Nations with dislocated shoulder

Reuters
DUBLIN, IrelandUpdated: Jan 08, 2024, 05:33 PM IST
Photograph:(Reuters)

The Australia-born 25-year-old has rarely put a foot wrong since becoming coach Andy Farrell's first choice on the right wing following his debut two years ago, scoring nine tries in 21 caps.

Mack Hansen will miss Ireland's defence of their Six Nations title after his club Connacht said on Monday that the winger would be out for three to four months with a dislocated shoulder. Hansen, who started every game of last year’s grand slam winning campaign and Ireland's key World Cup fixtures, suffered the injury during last week's 22-9 URC Championship win over rivals Munster. The Australia-born 25-year-old has rarely put a foot wrong since becoming coach Andy Farrell's first choice on the right wing following his debut two years ago, scoring nine tries in 21 caps.

Reserve prop Dave Kilcoyne was also ruled out of the tournament last week following shoulder surgery. Ireland's first Six Nations match is against France in Marseille on Feb. 2.

