Ronaldo and Messi pose together in a stunning pictue to break the internet ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi posed together in a stunning photograph to take the internet by storm ahead of the start of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The eternal rivals, who will be bidding for glory at the World Cup, can be seen oozing class while making their moves on a chess board.

Over the years, Messi and Ronaldo have been involved in one of the greatest rivalries in world football. Two of the best to have graced the sport, the duo has produced several mouth-watering contests in the past decade and continues to enthrall the fans with their impressive performances on the pitch.

The iconic duo is rarely spotted sharing a moment together on the pitch considering their epic rivalry but they came together for a promotional campaign recently. Messi and Ronaldo can be seen sitting opposite each other over a chessboard in a picture shared by both on social media.

The posts broke the internet as soon as it hit the social media accounts of the two legends with fans gushing over the 'legendary picture'. "Victory is a State of Mind. A long tradition of crafting trunks," reads the caption of the picture shared by both Ronaldo and Messi.

Ronaldo will be leading Portugal while Messi will be spearheading Argentina's charge at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Both teams are among the favourites to win the title this year with an abundance of talent in their ranks. Both Messi and Ronaldo are set to make their final appearances in a World Cup this year.