FIFA World Cup 2022 – All You Need to Know about the Qatar extravaganza

FIFA World Cup 2022 is all set to kick start in Qatar on Sunday, November 20th. The mega event, which is the most expensive Word Cup ever, will begin with the opening ceremony followed by the first match between host Qatar and Ecuador. Also, this is for the first time in history that the Football World Cup is being hosted in the Middle East. Here is all you need to know about the FIFA World Cup this year -

1. Qatar World Cup is the most expensive ever

The FIFA World Cup in Qatar is set to be the most expensive edition of this football carnival in history. A whopping amount of around $300 billion has been spent to stage this tournament.

2. FIFA World Cup is hosted in the Middle East for the first time

This is for the first time that a Middle-eastern country is hosting a FIFA World Cup. Host Qatar will take on Ecuador in the opening match on Sunday, November 20th.

3. 8 stadiums will host FIFA World Cup 2022 matches

A total of 64 scheduled matches of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be organized in eight football stadiums across Qatar – Al Bayt Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, Lusail Stadium, Stadium 974, Education City Stadium and Al Janoub Stadium.

4. 32 counties to participate in this year’s world Cup

A total of 32 countries will be contesting for the world cup trophy in Qatar this time. All teams are put into different groups (total 8) and they will be playing the group matches that will determine which team advances to the knockouts.

5. More than 3 million tickets sold

Qatar, a tiny Muslim-conservative country with a population of nearly 3 million, has already sold as many tickets for the FIFA World Cup 2022.

6. Argentina and Brazil are among the favourites to win the title

Five-time world cup champions Brazil and former winners Argentina are among the two countries that are expected to lift the trophy in Qatar this time. Both teams have star players, like Lionel Messi in Argentina and Neymar in Brazil.

7. Messi and Ronaldo are likely to play their last World Cups

Two of the greatest ever players to grace this beautiful sport, Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo will be playing their last world cup this time. While both made their world cup debuts in the 2006 edition, Messi and Ronaldo are yet to lift the most coveted trophy in football.

8. France suffers injury scare, star striker Karim Benzema ruled out

Defending world champions France suffered an injury scare just ahead of the opening day of the FIFA World Cup 2022 with their star striker Karim Benzema getting ruled out due to injury. The Ballon d’Or winner got himself injured while training on Saturday.

9. Four-time world cup winner Italy failed to qualify

Four-time world Cup winners Italy was the biggest team to not qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2022. A last-minute loss at the hands of North Macedonia during the World Cup qualifiers cost Italy a chance to head to Qatar for yet another World Cup trophy.

10. Where and when to watch the FIFA world cup in India?