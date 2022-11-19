Brazil to France: Top five contenders for the FIFA World Cup 2022 title

The wait is officially over as the world's biggest football extravaganza is all set to get underway in Qatar from Sunday (November 20) with the host nation taking on Ecuador in the opening game of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The tournament will feature some of the best players from across the globe with the world's best teams battling it out for the ultimate prize.

Defending champions France will be looking to successfully defend their crown while Cristiano Ronaldo would hope to bow out in stellar fashion in what will be his last World Cup for Portugal. Argentina will once again look up to Lionel Messi for inspiration while Brazil will be keen on ending their long-standing trophy drought.

Here is a look at the top five contenders for the FIFA World Cup 2022 title:

Brazil

Brazil are set to bring the Samba flavour to Qatar with their fascinating style of play. Tite's squad has a great mix of youth and experience with the likes of Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Thiago Silva and Alisson in their ranks. Brazil have not won the World Cup since 2002 but will start favourites this time around considering the quality of their squad.

Argentina

Lionel Messi will be hoping to sign off on a high if this proves to be his last World Cup. It will not only be his teammates who will be willing to give their all to give the Argentine legend the farewell he deserves, but millions across the world will be hoping for Messi to add the elusive World Cup to his trophy cabinet.

Argentina's recent form has been brilliant and they had into the World Cup as the reigning Copa America champions. They have a solid defence and an attack comprising the likes of Messi, Angel Di Maria, Lautaro Martinez and Paulo Dybala among others. They have enough firepower in their team to go the distance this time around.

France

Defending champions France will once again head into the tournament as overwhelming favourites this year. Didier Deschamps' men will be hoping to become the third team after Italy (1934, 1938) and Brazil (1958,1962) to win successive World Cup titles. They have the majority of the players from the 2018 World Cup-winning team still at their disposal and will be gunning for glory in Qatar.

Netherlands

Netherlands didn't enjoy the best of campaigns in the 2018 World Cup but they have since managed to revamp their squad under manager Louis Van Gal and will be looking to go the distance. The Dutch have always been one of the strong teams at the World Cups over the years and it's no different this time around.

While they have a leader at the back in Virgil Van Dijk, who remains one of the best defenders in the world despite his struggles at Liverpool this season, their attack comprising of the likes of Cody Gakpo, Steven Bergwijn and Memphis Depay is capable of changing games on their own. With the brain of Frenkie de Jong in the midfield, Netherlands will be hoping to shine in Qatar this year.

Portugal

Portugal might not be clear favourites but can't be written off considering the amount of talent and experience in their squad. While an ageing Cristiano Ronaldo might not produce similar numbers as he was doing before, the legendary forward still has the hunger to win it all for his team.