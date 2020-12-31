Rohit, Shubman or Mayank? Sunil Gavaskar picks his Indian openers for 3rd Test vs Australia

With Rohit Sharma joining Team India’s training session on Thursday, debates and discussions are taking place on who the Hitman will replace in the playing XI for the third Test against Australia, scheduled to start from January 7 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar has opined on his options of Indian openers in the New Year’s Test at the SCG.

Rohit’s availability and Umesh Yadav’s injury have complicated the selection for Team India in the third Test. Gavaskar, when asked about his preferred choice of openers for the third Test, said that he would keep Mayank Agarwal in the playing XI and pair him up with Rohit Sharma. The Little Master added that Shubman Gill, who impressed everyone in his Test debut, should be moved to number five to accommodate Rohit at the top and replace Hanuma Vihari.

“I would be keeping Mayank Agarwal. I know he’s not looked good but he’s a quality player. I would keep him in the side and open the batting with Rohit,” Gavaskar told Sanjay Manjrekar on Sony Sports Network.

Gavaskar further said, "Despite the fact that Shubman Gill has looked so good at the top, I’d look to bat him at No.5. I’m not too sure, that with his approach he would be too successful at the opening position also at the U19 level he was batting down the order so I think for Shubman Gill no.5 would be the ideal position. The rest of the team should remain same and obviously if Gill bats at five, Vihari goes out automatically.”

Moreover, the third Test will be hosted by Sydney Cricket Ground despite a fresh COVID-19 cluster in the city. Cricket Australia are hopeful of having crowds at 50 per cent capacity.

The four-Test series is firmly locked at 1-1 after India bounced back strongly to level the series 1-1 in Melbourne.

