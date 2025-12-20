/Rohit, Virat return to domestic circuit, named in Vijay Hazare Trophy squads

Former India captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been picked in Mumbai and Delhi’s squads for the first two matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The BCCI has asked senior players to take part in domestic cricket to stay in the race for ODI selection. MCA secretary Dr Unmesh Khanvilkar told The Indian Express that Rohit Sharma has confirmed his availability for the first two matches. Rohit will join the Mumbai team in Jaipur on Dec 23. He further added that Jaiswal will inform the association once he is ready to play.

“He informed us that he will be available to play the first two Vijay Hazare Trophy matches and he will be joining the Mumbai team on December 23 in Jaipur. As far as Jaiswal is concerned, he needs some more rest and he has told us that whenever he is fit, he will inform MCA," said Khanvilkar.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s squad includes Virat Kohli, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, and fast bowlers Ishant Sharma, Navdeep Saini and Harshit Rana. Pant has been named captain, with Ayush Badoni as vice-captain.

Mumbai will face Sikkim on Dec 24 and Uttarakhand on Dec 26 in Jaipur. On the same days, Delhi will play against Andhra and Gujarat in Bengaluru.

Rohit and Kohli retired from T20 internationals after India won the 2024 World Cup and later stepped away from Test cricket after the 2024-25 Australia tour. Both have played only one Ranji Trophy match last season, Kohli for Delhi after 12 years and Rohit for Mumbai after 10 years. At present, they are only playing in ODIs.

Shami to lead Bengal's pace attack

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has been included in the Bengal squad after a strong comeback to domestic cricket this season. After returning from a long injury break, Shami has been in excellent form, taking 36 wickets across formats.

Shami was especially impressive in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he was Bengal’s top wicket-taker. He picked up 16 wickets in seven matches, at an average of 14.93.

Squads

Delhi Squad: Rishabh Pant (C) Ayush Badoni V.C., Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Harshit Rana, Arpit Rana, Yash Dhull, Sarthak Ranjan, Priyansh Arya, Tejasvi Singh (WK), Nitish Rana, Hritik Shokeen, Harsh Tyagi, Simarjeet Singh, Prince Yadav, Divij Mehra, Ayush Doseja, Vaibhav Kandpal, Rohan Rana and Anuj Rawat

Mumbai Squad: Shardul Thakur (C), Rohit Sharma, Ishan Mulchandani, Musheer Khan, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sarfaraz Khan, Siddhesh Lad, Chimay Sutar, Akash Anand, Hardik Tamore, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Onkar Tarmale, Sylvester Dsouza, Sairaj Patil and Suryansh Shedge