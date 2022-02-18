Rohit Sharma set to take over as India's Test captain, Virat Kohli to miss T20Is against Sri Lanka - Report

Rohit Sharma is reportedly set to take over as the new captain of the Indian Test team ahead of the start of the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka. The selectors are expected to announce the squads for the Test and T20I series against Sri Lanka soon. The Islanders will play three T20Is followed by three Tests against the hosts starting from February 24.

Virat Kohli had stepped down as India's Test captain in January this year after the team's 2-1 loss against South Africa away from home. The Test captain's position has been vacant ever since and the BCCI is yet to take the final call on the next leader of the Indian team in the longest format.

While a number of names have been thrown into the mix for Test captaincy after Kohli's departure, as per a report in Cricbuzz, Rohit will be made India's skipper across all three formats, in all likelihood. The Hitman had taken over as the ODI and T20I captain of the national team last year.

Virat Kohli set to miss T20I series against Sri Lanka

Kohli is likely to be rested for the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka amid his ongoing lean patch with the willow in international cricket. The former India skipper has not scored an international century since November 2019 and has struggled for consistency in the last couple of series for the Indian team.

As per Cricbuzz, Kohli might get a break from the Sri Lanka T20Is but will return to take part in the three-match Test series. The first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali could be his 100th Test appearance for India. However, if Kohli decides to miss the first game to take an extended break, he will play his 100th Test in Bengaluru.

Ravindra Jadeja set to return

As per Cricbuzz, star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is also set to make his comeback in the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka. Jadeja had sustained an injury and was undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. He has reportedly already reached Lucknow - the venue for the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka and will take part in the series after undergoing COVID-19 tests.