/Rohit Sharma set to play Vijay Hazare Trophy; no clarity on Virat Kohli yet: Reports

Rohit Sharma is set to return to domestic cricket, confirming his availability for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy with Mumbai. But while the former Indian skipper has made his intentions clear, questions remain over Virat Kohli’s participation for Delhi in the same tournament. As per media reports, Rohit has informed the Mumbai Cricket Association that he’s ready to join the state side for the 50-over competition, which starts on December 24. The report adds that Rohit even offered to play in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, beginning November 26, despite having retired from T20 internationals earlier this year.

The BCCI, meanwhile, has reportedly told both Rohit and Kohli that playing domestic cricket is mandatory if they wish to remain in contention for India’s ODI setup. With both having stepped away from T20Is and Tests, the Vijay Hazare Trophy remains their only domestic route to maintain match fitness and form.

A BCCI source quoted by The Indian Express said, “The board and team management have conveyed to both of them that they will have to play domestic cricket if they want to play for India. As they both have retired from two formats, they have to play domestic cricket to be match-fit.”

India’s ODI schedule will be packed in the coming months, starting with a three-match series against South Africa from November 30 to December 6, followed by another home series against New Zealand from January 11 to 18.