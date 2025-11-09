/5 fastest fifties in first-class cricket: Meghalaya’s Akash Choudhary tops, check the others

Meghalaya all-rounder Akash Kumar Choudhary made history on Sunday, blasting a fifty off just 11 balls against Arunachal Pradesh — the fastest in first-class cricket history. Here’s a look at the five quickest fifties ever recorded in first-class cricket.
Meghalaya batter Akash Kumar Choudhary created history in the 2025 Ranji Trophy, smashing a fifty off just 11 balls against Arunachal Pradesh in Surat. He hit six sixes in an over — the fastest fifty in first-class cricket.
Wayne White lit up the 2012 County Championship with a stunning fifty off just 12 balls for Leicestershire against Essex. His fearless strokeplay made it one of the fastest fifties in county history.
Michael van Vuuren scored a rapid fifty off only 13 balls for Eastern Province B against Griqualand West in South Africa’s 1984/85 first-class season.
Ned Eckersley fired a blazing fifty from just 14 balls for Leicestershire against Essex in the 2012 County Championship, joining an elite list of the fastest scorers in first-class cricket.
Bandeep Singh smashed a fifty in just 15 balls for Jammu & Kashmir against Tripura in the 2015/16 Ranji Trophy. His power-hitting display remains one of the fastest in Indian domestic cricket.