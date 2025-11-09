LOGIN
5 fastest fifties in first-class cricket: Meghalaya's Akash Choudhary tops, check the others

Nov 09, 2025

Meghalaya all-rounder Akash Kumar Choudhary made history on Sunday, blasting a fifty off just 11 balls against Arunachal Pradesh — the fastest in first-class cricket history. Here’s a look at the five quickest fifties ever recorded in first-class cricket.

Akash Kumar Choudhary (Meghalaya, Ranji Trophy 2025)
Akash Kumar Choudhary (Meghalaya, Ranji Trophy 2025)

Meghalaya batter Akash Kumar Choudhary created history in the 2025 Ranji Trophy, smashing a fifty off just 11 balls against Arunachal Pradesh in Surat. He hit six sixes in an over — the fastest fifty in first-class cricket.

Wayne White (Leicestershire, County Championship 2012)
Wayne White (Leicestershire, County Championship 2012)

Wayne White lit up the 2012 County Championship with a stunning fifty off just 12 balls for Leicestershire against Essex. His fearless strokeplay made it one of the fastest fifties in county history.

Michael van Vuuren (Eastern Province B, South African First-Class 1984–85)
Michael van Vuuren (Eastern Province B, South African First-Class 1984–85)

Michael van Vuuren scored a rapid fifty off only 13 balls for Eastern Province B against Griqualand West in South Africa’s 1984/85 first-class season.

Ned Eckersley (Leicestershire, County Championship 2012)
Ned Eckersley (Leicestershire, County Championship 2012)

Ned Eckersley fired a blazing fifty from just 14 balls for Leicestershire against Essex in the 2012 County Championship, joining an elite list of the fastest scorers in first-class cricket.

Bandeep Singh (Jammu & Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2015–16)
Bandeep Singh (Jammu & Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2015–16)

Bandeep Singh smashed a fifty in just 15 balls for Jammu & Kashmir against Tripura in the 2015/16 Ranji Trophy. His power-hitting display remains one of the fastest in Indian domestic cricket.

