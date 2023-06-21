Rohit Sharma set to lead against West Indies: Report

Indian captain Rohit Sharma is expected to be available for the selection for the West Indies tour. Multiple reports had previously suggested that Rohit may be rested for the Test series against the Caribbean opponents. But an article published by INSIDESPORT has now claimed that the 36-year-old is available for selection in the West Indies series. The report published by the above-mentioned-outlet also suggests that Indian selectors may very well be interested in adding someone like Sarfaraz Khan in the Test squad for the two-match series.

Having performed well in the Ranji Trophy in recent times, Sarfaraz can certainly secure his berth in the Test squad. It is being learnt that Rohit will handle the leadership duties in Tests and ODIs. Rohit and Virat are expected not to not take part in the T20I series against West Indies.



Apart from Sarfaraz Khan, pacer Mukesh Kumar can find his name in the Test squad as well. Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami are expected to be rotated in a bid to keep themselves fit. Umesh Yadav’s place in the playing XI also appears to be questionable and Jaydev Unadkat, in all likelihood, can be included in the side.The report even suggests that wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan is set to make his Test debut. Kishan is undergoing strength conditioning at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. KS Bharat, on the other hand, may remain in the dugout. The selectors will reportedly discuss ways to bring back Hardik Pandya in red-ball cricket.



After failing to do anything effective in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, Indian cricket fans would desperately want Rohit Sharma to regain his form as soon as possible. With the World Cup scheduled to be played in India later this year, the West Indies series could be the platform where Rohit can find the momentum back by producing some crucial knocks.



Rohit Sharma’s average has been 49.27 in ODIs in the last 12 months. He has scored one century and four half-centuries in 13 innings. He has also recorded a strike rate of 111.52. In Tests, his average is of 37.5 in five matches.