Rohit Sharma ruled out of New Zealand tour due to injury; Gill and Agarwal to replace

Indian cricket team's vice-captain Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the New Zealand tour following a calf injury. The injury was struck during the fifth T20I against New Zealand on Sunday at Mount Maunganui. He scored 60 runs off 41 balls, he retired hurt after he pulled his calf muscle while running a quick single.

Also read: Jasprit Bumrah breaks world record, bowls most maiden overs in T20Is

As of now, Mayank Agarwal has come as a replacement for the Indian vice-captain in the ODI series against the Blackcaps. Prithvi Shaw and KL Rahul are most likely to open the innings for India in the following matches.

Also read: Rohit Sharma's new record in T20Is outshines Virat Kohli

Agarwal was the first pick as he had replaced Shikhar Dhawan (knee injury) in ODIs against West Indies.

Shubman Gill is set to replace Rohit Sharma in Tests as a third opener, Shaw and Rahul again are predicted to open the game for India.

In the last two-Test series at home (South Africa and Bangladesh), Shubman was a backup for Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal.

The whole Test squad is yet to be announced.

Rohit Sharma had recently overtaken the Indian skipper in terms of most 50+ scores in T20Is.

India extended their record for most successive T20Is winning eight in succession.

With the clean sweep against the Black Caps, India have become the first team to win a T20I series with 5-0 margin.