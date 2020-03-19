'Rohit Sharma is a brilliant skipper but...' - Virat Kohli's childhood coach opines on spit captaincy calls in Indian cricket team

There has been a lot of talks surrounding split captaincy in the Indian cricket team. While Virat Kohli has done tremendously well in leading the Men in Blue across formats, there have been calls to make Rohit Sharma the skipper of the T20I side. Former chairman of selectors – MSK Prasad – was of the view that there’s no point in the change of captaincy as leadership brings the best of Kohli. And now Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has responded to the calls that the Indian cricket team should adopt to the split captaincy system which has seen the likes of Australia and England reach greater heights.

Rajkumar opined that split captaincy culture is not there in Indian cricket while adding as long as Kohli is capable of leading the team and is performing well at the same time, then he should continue leading Team India across formats. However, Rajkumar did praise Rohit for his captaincy in the Indian Premier League for Mumbai Indians.

"I don't think there is split captaincy culture here"

“As long as Virat is capable and if the team is doing well in all three formats......I don't think there is split captaincy culture here (Indian cricket). I think that he should continue as long as he is performing well. Rohit Sharma is a brilliant captain. He has won IPL four times and is a brilliant captain in T20 format but as far as captaining India team goes, Virat Kohli is doing well and he should continue as captain,” Rajkumar told a leading media outlet.

Earlier, Prasad had said if the skipper of Indian team is the number one batsman in all formats then there should be no problem in him leading the team while adding that Kohli’s strategies have worked wonders for the Men in Blue in all formats of the game.

“I don't agree with it (having different captains in different formats). Virat loves captaincy and captaincy brings best out of Virat. His performances haven't dropped because of captaincy. And when our captain is number 1 batsman in all formats......what's the problem? He has been coming up world-class performances across formats. His strategy is working well in all formats,” Prasad had earlier said.

Meanwhile, with the cricketing action coming to an unusual halt due to the novel coronavirus, it remains to be seen when the matches resume in the gentlemen’s game.

