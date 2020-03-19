Team India can't look beyond MS Dhoni if he is fit and firing: Wasim Jaffer

With the novel coronavirus spreading like a wildfire, the sporting calendar has been left in doldrums. While all the major tournaments and sporting events have been either cancelled or postponed, all eyes are on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, which has been suspended until April 15. Former India captain and one of the finest wicket-keepers, MS Dhoni was supposed to make his comeback to the cricket field in the cash-rich tournament but the suspension and the current situation surrounding the COVID-19 has shredded everything into pieces.

Former India opener and recently-retired, Wasim Jaffer reckons that if Dhoni is fit and firing then Team India can’t ignore the veteran gloveman as the domestic legend said that Dhoni will be an asset behind the stumps and can also bat lower down the order. Jaffer further said that Dhoni’s presence will take the pressure off from KL Rahul and the Men in Blue can even try in Rishabh Pant in the playing XI in case they want to have a left-handed batsman in the playing combination.

“If Dhoni is fit and in form I think we can't look beyond him as he'll be an asset behind the stumps and also lower down the order. It'll take the pressure of keeping off Rahul and India can play Pant as a batsman too if they want a lefty. #Dhoni #MSDhoni #IPL2020,” Jaffer tweeted.

However, with the IPL 2020 getting suspended with its future under dark clouds, it remains to be seen if Dhoni can make his highly-anticipated return to the cricket field in time. While BCCI remains optimistic of conducting the cash-rich tournament after April 15, the situation surrounding the COVID-19 has been growing worse with each passing day.

Dhoni last played for Team India in the semi-final of the ICC World Cup 2019 where the Men in Blue suffered a crushing defeat to New Zealand. Since then, Dhoni has been on a self-imposed sabbatical from the gentlemen’s game.

