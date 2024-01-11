Rohit Sharma explodes in anger at Shubman Gill after bizarre run out against Afghanistan in Mohali

Rohit Sharma’s return to the T20I set-up did not go right on Thursday (Jan 11) after the Indian skipper was dismissed for a duck in a bizarre run out at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. Rohit was then seen erupting in anger as he exploded at Shubman Gill in a video that went viral on the internet. Netizens did not sit back and noticed the Indian skipper’s anger while India were chasing 159 against Afghanistan in the first T20I. A big mix-up between Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. Rohit Sharma goes for a duck.#INDvAFG #OPPOReno11Launch

pic.twitter.com/PtX97oDizU — 𝗦𝗞𝗜𝗣𝗣𝗘𝗥 56🇵🇰 (@SKIPPER_PCT) January 11, 2024 × What was the incident?

On the second ball of the Indian innings with bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi bowling, Rohit’s shot went down to the mid-off fielder while he was deep. Seeing the opportunity, Rohit tried to steal a run and reached the non-striker's end. However, with the response from Gill, the Indian skipper was left stranded in no man’s land. The fielder threw the ball to wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz and executed the run out with the no batter at the striker's end. This resulted in an angry Rohit, returning after 14 months to the T20I team, yelling at Gill while he was on his way to the pavilion. The 35-year-old’s disappointment did not go unnoticed as fans had mixed views on the internet.

What happened in the match?

Chasing 159 runs to win, the Indian team did not have the best start after they lost Rohit Sharma on the second ball of the innings. The Men in Blue then recovered with Tilak Varma (26) and Shivam Dube scoring valuable runs before the former was scalped by Azmatullah Omarzai. Dube’s impressive stint though continued at the other end as he helped India to the win. He remained unbeaten on 60 off 40 deliveries which consisted of 5 fours and 2 sixes. He was helped by the impressive Jitesh Sharma with him scoring 31 off 20 balls. India won the match by six wickets and now have a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

For his impressive show, Dube was adjourned Player of the Match while he also scalped one wicket with the ball.