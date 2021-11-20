Rohit Sharma equals Virat Kohli: A look at records created by Indian skipper in 2nd T20I against New Zealand

Rohit Sharma has had a fabulous start to his stint as India's full-time captain in T20Is with two back-to-back wins in the ongoing series against New Zealand at home. After clinching the opener, India defeated the Kiwis by five wickets on Friday to make it two wins in a row and seal the three-match series with an unassailable lead of 2-0.

Rohit led from the front in the run chase as he notched up a match-winning half-century to help India nail down the target of 154 runs with 16 balls to spare. Rohit seems to be enjoying the added responsibilities as captain as there seems no stopping to the Hitman when it comes to his batting. He slammed a quickfire 55 off 36 balls and got India off to a brilliant start along with KL Rahul, who scored 65 off 49 deliveries.

The duo added a 117-run stand for the first wicket to set up the stage for a comfortable win for the hosts. Rohit and Rahul took the Kiwi bowlers to the cleaners at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi in what was a clinical performance from the two openers. With the help of his brilliant 55, Rohit equalled Virat Kohli for joint-most fifty-plus scores in T20Is and also achieved a couple of other milestones during the game.

A look at records created by Rohit Sharma in 2nd T20I against New Zealand:

1) Most 100+ partnerships in T20Is

Rohit Sharma overtook Pakistan's Babar Azam and New Zealand batter Martin Guptill to go on top of the list of batters involved in most 100+ stands in T20Is. Rohit and Rahul registered their fifth 100-plus stand in the shortest format which means the Hitman has now been involved in 13 such partnerships. Both Babar and Guptill have 12 hundred+ stands to their name each.

Involved in most 100+ partnerships in T20Is:

13 Rohit Sharma*

12 Babar Azam/Martin Guptill

11 David Warner

2) Equalling Virat Kohli's record

Rohit notched up his 29th half-century in T20Is for India on Friday to go on the level with Virat Kohli for most fifty-plus scores in T20Is. Kohli has 29 fifties under his belt in the shortest format while Rohit has 25 fifties and four centuries to his name.

Most 50+ scores in T20Is:

29 Virat Kohli

29 Rohit Sharma (4 x 100s)

25 Babar Azam (1 x 100)

3) Most century stands in T20Is

Rohit and Rahul got India off to a flyer in their 154-run chase against New Zealand in Ranchi on Friday. The duo slammed half-centuries apiece to put on a 117-run stand for the opening wicket. Rohit and Rahul now have the joint-most hundred partnerships in T20Is, equalling the tally of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, who also have five century stands to their name.

Most century partnerships in T20Is:

5 Babar - Rizwan (22 innings)

5 Rohit - Rahul (27 innings)

4 Guptill - Williamson (30 innings)

4 Rohit - Dhawan (52 innings)