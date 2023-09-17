Rohit Sharma drops latest update on Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel as India get ready for Aussie series

Following India’s greatest Asia Cup win in Colombo, Captain Rohit Sharma provided the latest update on the injury status of Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel. While Iyer remained out of contention since appearing in the first game against Pakistan on September 2 due to back spasms, all-rounder Patel got ruled out of the final after he tore his quadriceps during the Bangladesh tie in Super Four.

Talking about Iyer first, Rohit revealed the middle-order batter is 99% fit, but because he was due to tick off some parameters ahead of the final, he wasn’t included in the XI for the summit clash. Rohit added Iyer has recovered and will return to the side for the Australia series beginning September 22.

"I know what's happening with Shreyas. He was not available for this game [the final]. There were certain parameters that were kept for him to tick off. I think today he completed most of it. I would say 99% he should be okay as of now. But he looks good. He batted, he fielded for long hours before we came today, and he was on the ground. So he's looking good at this point in time. So I don't think it's a worry for us," Rohit said of Iyer during the post-match presentation.

When asked about Axar Patel, Rohit said it's a matter of ten days or so before he attains full fitness. With September 28 kept as a deadline date for all teams to list out their final CWC 2023 squad, India has about 11 days to take a call on Patel’s future.

Rohit also confirmed for at least the first two ODIs against Australia, Axar will remain out of contention for selection.

"Axar... I'm not sure. You know he had a small tear. Looks like maybe a week or 10 days, I don't know," Rohit said.

"We just have to wait and see how that injury progresses. Because every individual is different, some guys recover quickly. I'm hoping with Axar that's the case. We'll wait and see what happens with him. I'm not too sure whether he'll be okay to play against Australia in the first two games at home. But we'll wait and see,” the Indian captain added.

Meanwhile, for the final, Washington Sundar joined the Indian Team, travelling straight from Bengaluru, where he was attending the camp for the Asian Games. Sundar was straightaway roped into the XI in place of Patel, given the history of Colombo pitch assisting the spinners.

"Honestly, that injury to Axar happened very late in the night, and then we had to call a few guys to see where they're at. Washy was available, so we had to get him to come in and play the role and perform the job for us. Luckily, he was with the squad for the Asian Games in Bangalore. He was training, he was bowling. He was cricket-fit, he was spending a lot of time on the field. So we had to get him,” Rohit added.

