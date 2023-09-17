5th ODI: Marco Jansen, Markram star for hosts as South Africa beat Australia by 122 runs, clinch series

South Africa has beaten Australia by 122 runs in the final ODI in Johannesburg to win the five-match series 3-2. Trailing 0-2 after the second game, the hosts upped the ante and delivered in each of the remaining games to emerge on top. Aiden Markram starred with the bat, hitting 93 off 87 balls, but all-rounder Marco Jansen hogged the limelight with this superstar outing with both bat and ball, scoring 47 off 23 balls and picking five for 39.

In Quinton de Kock’s final home ODI, Australia won the toss and asked the Proteas to bat first. Captain Temba Bavuma departed on zero, while de Kock got out next on 27 off 39 balls, hitting four fours. Van der Dussen and Markram steadied South Africa’s innings but couldn’t accelerate as Sean Abbott broke the partnership. Last game’s hero Heinrich Klaasen fell early on six, leaving South Africa reeling at 103 for four at one stage.

David Miller, who scored an unbeaten 82 in Centurion, completed another fifty (63), adding 109 with Markram for the fifth wicket. The man-in-form Markram missed out on his second hundred of the series, getting out on a well-made 93.

Following Miller’s wicket, the late onslaught by Jansen and Andile Phehlukwayo, who hit 19-ball 39, propelled South Africa to a challenging total of 315 for nine.

For the Aussies, Abbott picked two wickets, while Adam Zampa, who conceded 113 runs in ten overs in the previous ODI, picked three wickets but leaked 71 runs this time.

In Travis Head’s absence (out with a fractured hand), Captain Mitchell Marsh opened alongside David Warner. Jansen removed Warner and Josh Inglis in the fourth over to dent Australia’s momentum. A handy 90-run stand between Marsh (71) and Marnus Labuschagne (44) kept the Oz in the game, but Jansen’s dual strike around the 20th over ended their innings. He then removed Australia’s batter in-form Alex Carey on just two, caught excellently by de Kock.

With five down, Australia’s chances of going for the win and taking the series home looked bleak. Keshav Maharaj then emerged on the scene, removing Tim David and Cameron Green, alongside tearing into the tail. He returned with four wickets for 33 runs in nine overs as South Africa wrapped up the Australian innings on 193.

With this, they beat them by 122 runs and won the five-match series 3-2.

The Oz, however, whitewashed South Africa in the three-match T20Is before this.

