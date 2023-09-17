Harry Brook included, Jason Roy dropped as England name final 15 for Cricket World Cup 2023

England men’s selection committee, headed by Luke Wright, made eyebrow-raising last-minute amend to their final 15 for the Cricket World Cup 2023 by dropping Jason Roy and drafting in Harry Brook. Roy, who played an integral part in helping England win their maiden World Cup four years ago, is out with back spasms and didn’t take part in the four ODIs against New Zealand recently.

Dawid Malan, who opened in three out of the four matches, and top scored with 277 runs at 92.33, including a 96 and a hundred, will now open with Jonny Bairstow at the CWC 2023, with former captain Joe Root coming in at number three. Ben Stokes, who unretired from ODIs following the home Ashes, will take up the fourth slot, with Captain Jos Buttler coming in next. Two hard-hitting all-rounders, Liam Livingstone and Moeen Ali, will play the pinch-hitters' role at six and seven.

Although Harry Brook, who made headlines with his unbelievable exploits across formats in the past year since his debut, failed to impress the selectors with his scores in the NZ ODIs, he still got roped into the final 15 as an outright backup for any position in the top five.

Three bowling all-rounders – Sam Curran, Chris Woakes and David Willey alongside the express pace of Mark Wood, Gus Atkinson and new-ball bowler Reece Topley complete the seam-bowling department, while Adil Rashid is picked as the lone specialist spinner.

Addressing the squad announcement, Wright said he is pleased with the final 15 and believes this group can deliver on the bigger stage and help England defend their title.

"We have selected a squad we are confident can go to India and win the World Cup," Luke Wright, England's national selector, said. "We are blessed with an incredibly strong group of white-ball players, which was underlined by the performances in the series win against a very good New Zealand team."

"The strength of the group has meant that we have had to make some tough decisions on world-class players with Jason Roy missing out and Harry Brook coming into the squad," Wright added.

Meanwhile, England will host Ireland for three ODIs at home, starting September 20, flying to India afterwards. England will begin their title defence against Bangladesh on October 10.

England’s final World Cup 2023 squad –

Jos Buttler (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Gus Atkinson

WATCH WION LIVE HERE