‘Like a Dream’ - Mohammed Siraj opens up on career-best spell as India thrash Sri Lanka to lift Asia Cup 2023

India emerged as winners of the Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday, beating Sri Lanka by ten wickets in one of the most one-sided finals in the tournament’s history. All credit goes to Mohammed Siraj, who finished with his career-best figures of six for 21. Siraj cracked open the Sri Lankan top order by picking four wickets in his second over, becoming only the second bowler in this format’s history to achieve this feat. Following his record-breaking outing, Siraj labelled his spell as a dream one.

After Jasprit Bumrah removed Kusal Perera inside the first over, Siraj took the onus on himself and picked four wickets in six balls to leave Sri Lanka reeling at 12 for five in four overs. He first dismissed Pathum Nissanka caught at point, and then trapped Sadeera Samarawickrama in the middle on a first-ball duck. On the next ball, he got the big fish in Charith Asalanka caught on covers and removed Dhananjaya de Silva on the final ball.

In his third and sixth over, respectively, Siraj delivered two peaches to clean bowled the star duo of Captain Dasun Shanaka and Kusal Mendis. Later, Hardik Pandya picked three wickets to wrap up Sri Lanka’s innings on a mere 50 in 15.2 overs.

Speaking to the broadcaster during the mid-innings, Siraj said he did what he does best, trying to swing the new ball while keeping it simple, executing his line and length to perfection, which paid dividends in the end.

"My only thing when I play white-ball cricket is that I would try to swing the new ball at the start. But here, there wasn't a lot of swing on offer in the initial matches. Today it swung, so I tried to make the batsman play as much as possible," he said.

"It's nice when it catches the edge. I have not picked up a lot of wickets with my outswing - today I got a lot of wickets with my outswing, so that felt very good," Siraj added.

India end trophy drought with Asia Cup title

For the first time in five years since winning the Asia Cup in 2018 in Dubai under Rohit Sharma, the India Team won a multi-team tournament. With this, they ended their trophy drought in international cricket with all eyes now on the coveted ICC Men’s ODI World Cup, starting October 5.

Following the Asia Cup 2023, India will host Australia in the three-match series beginning September 22. India will open their CWC campaign with a game against the Aussies on October 8 in Chennai.

