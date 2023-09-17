I am not going to deny it: Quinton de Kock on franchise cricket prompting him to announce ODI retirement at 30

South Africa keeper-batter Quinton de Kock has accepted the emergence of franchise-based T20 leagues, and the money that comes with it prompted his decision to retire from ODI cricket at 30. Having announced his Test retirement a couple of years ago, de Kock will continue playing T20Is for the Proteas.

Been around on the international circuit for the last 11 years, de Kock insisted he remained loyal to South African cricket and the fans, but it is time he ‘tops up’ his earnings as his career winds down.

Speaking with the host broadcaster, de Kock admitted money was one of the reasons for him to take a call on cutting his international future. He added he is full of gratitude to be able to do for over a decade for his country, but the time has come for him to secure his future by participating in the T20 leagues, starting with the BBL in December, which will clash with South Africa’s home ODIs against India.

"I am not going to sit here and deny that it doesn't. It helps with my decision. I've been around for 10 or 11 years, and I've tried to keep my loyalty to the team, which I think I've done really well. I think I have represented the Proteas badge very well over my career," de Kock said before the start of the final ODI against Australia in Johannesburg.

De Kock insisted anyone else would have also taken the same call.

“T20 events - I am not going to deny that there is a lot of money, and coming to the end of your career, guys want to get their final top-up before their career finishes. Any normal person would do it anyway. If I was really not that loyal, I would have done it five years ago when it really took off. Now I am older, and with me coming to the downslope of my career, it's time,” the keeper-batter added.

De Kock recalls favourite moment

Having served in top-flight cricket from a younger age, de Kock recalled his favourite inning across formats. Though his career-best 178 against Australia in 2016 was thought to be his go-to answer, the left-handed batter rated his 51 against Sri Lanka in the challenging conditions during the Galle Test in 2014 among his best.

"We won in Sri Lanka one-nil, which is never an easy feat for teams not from the subcontinent," De Kock said.

"I've had a lot of good memories along the way, things you can't just forget. The guys know I am an elephant, I don't forget. There are things I don't forget. I remember every last bit of detail about everything. It's some skill I have just developed,” the South African added.

Meanwhile, in his final home ODI against Australia, de Kock scored 27 off 29 balls as South Africa posted 315 for nine.

