Matthew Short replaces Travis Head for India series as Australia opener doubtful for World Cup 2023

Australia could suffer a blow ahead of the World Cup 2023 as their opener, Travis Head, is likely to miss out on the final 15 due to a fractured hand. The left-handed batter got injured during the fourth ODI against South Africa and will undergo further assessments in Australia, which will determine his CWC fate. Per a CA release, Travis Head "will undertake further medical review on return to Australia before a return to play schedule is determined."

Attacking batter Matthew Short has been called up as the batting cover for the India series. Marnus Labuschagne, who wasn't picked in the provisional squad, remains the frontrunner to replace Head. The Test specialist Marnus had a dream run during the ongoing Proteas series, hitting an unbeaten 80 and a hundred (124) in the first two ODIs, pressing his case for a last-minute call-up to the World Cup squad.

Short, who impressed everyone with his solid match-winning 30-ball 66 during the second T20I, is yet to make his ODI debut. In Head’s absence, either he or Mitchell Marsh will open alongside Warner in the three-match India ODIs, starting September 22 in Mohali, while Marnus could take up the number three slot.

Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc, all three who missed the South Africa series, have returned to the squad for the dress rehearsal India series.

Regular captain Pat Cummins has also returned to get some game time before the World Cup begins.

With the trio returning, Aaron Hardie, Tim David and Michael Neser are out of the squad, while Ashton Agar remains on paternity leave and will miss the India series. Left-arm quick Spencer Johnson, who replaced Starc for the South Africa tour, retains his place in the side for the India ODIs. All-rounder Cameron Green, who was taken off the field for concussion in the first ODI, is also included in the side.

Australia’s ODI squad for India series –

Pat Cummins (captain), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

