Rohit Sharma breaks Shahid Afridi's record, becomes 2nd highest six hitter in international cricket

Indian captain Rohit Sharma broke former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi's elite international record with his fiery knock in the 4th T20I against West Indies on Sunday (August 07). Rohit looked in good touch as he slammed a quickfire 33 off 16 balls laced with three sixes and two fours to help India thrash West Indies by 59 runs in the game and seal the five-match series 3-1.

Opening the batting with Suryakumar Yadav, the Indian skipper got off to a good start and attacked the West Indies bowlers from the word go. The duo posted a 53-run stand for the first wicket to get India off to a flying start in the penultimate encounter and help the Men in Blue post a strong total of 191 runs on the board.

Rohit surpassed Afridi in an elite list of batters with the most sixes in international cricket with his three maximums in the game. The Indian skipper now has 477 sixes to his name in 410 international matches — the second highest by any batter in the world.

He went past Afridi, who smashed 476 sixes in 524 matches in his international career. Only West Indies legend Chris Gayle is ahead of Rohit in the list with a staggering 553 sixes to his name in a total of 483 matches in international cricket.

Batters with most sixes in international cricket:

Chris Gayle (West Indies) - 553

Rohit Sharma (India) - 477

Shahid Afridi (Pakistan) - 476

Brendon McCullum (New Zealand) - 398

Martin Guptill (New Zealand) - 379

Rohit has so far smashed 163 sixes in T20Is, 250 sixes in ODIs and 64 sixes in Test matches in his international career. He is also the leading run-getter of all time in T20Is with 3487 runs to his name in 132 matches at an average of over 32 and a strike rate of 140.26.

Talking about the 4th T20I, batting first, India rode on quickfire knocks from Rohit (33), Rishabh Pant (44) and Sanju Samson (30) to post 191 runs on the board before the bowlers impressed once again to bundle out West Indies for 132 runs in their run-chase. Arshdeep Singh continued his brilliant run with a three-wicket haul while Avesh Khan picked up a couple of wickets.